A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The company has a market cap of $699.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.56.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kendall Saville purchased 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $281,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048 over the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

