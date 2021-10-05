88,800 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Bought by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 88,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTPY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RTPY opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

