888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS EIHDF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

