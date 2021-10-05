870,900 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 870,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,504,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.62% of Constellium at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellium by 239.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,305,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 921,040 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,741 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Constellium by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 932,229 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Constellium by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.62. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

