$834.52 Million in Sales Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post sales of $834.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $851.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $813.84 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $698.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.15) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

SGMS opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.