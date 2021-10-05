$834.52 Million in Sales Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post sales of $834.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $851.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $813.84 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $698.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.15) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

SGMS opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

