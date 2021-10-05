$79.35 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to announce sales of $79.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.59 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $81.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $348.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.63 million to $375.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $404.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.90 million to $438.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.98. 180,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,909. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.33. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $76.78 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,767. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

