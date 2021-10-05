$73.05 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will report $73.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.70 million. Banc of California posted sales of $59.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $282.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.20 million to $283.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $341.10 million, with estimates ranging from $335.50 million to $346.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

