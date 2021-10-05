$70.23 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce sales of $70.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.59 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $67.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $283.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.03 billion to $284.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $295.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $293.25 billion to $297.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.81. 4,768,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,361,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

