6,130 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in NIO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in NIO by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NIO. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.02.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

