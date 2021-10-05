582 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Acquired by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 379.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 53,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL remained flat at $$100.09 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,587. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $100.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.11.

