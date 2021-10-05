4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 57,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,044.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133,518 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,227,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,690,000 after purchasing an additional 205,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $680.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

