$499.68 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report sales of $499.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $507.43 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $472.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.92.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $125.94. 2,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.85. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,578.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after acquiring an additional 138,146 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Papa John’s International by 62.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

