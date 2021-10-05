41,006 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after buying an additional 678,527 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347,894 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

