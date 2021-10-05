$403.15 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to report $403.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $408.80 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $281.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.31. 1,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,138. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 32.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

