$352.34 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post sales of $352.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.50 million. SunPower posted sales of $274.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 97,128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the second quarter worth $1,741,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. SunPower has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

