31,905 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 384.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 61,920 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 25.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

