28,639 Shares in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.09% of Verso at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after acquiring an additional 181,546 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verso by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 588,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Verso by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verso by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verso in the 1st quarter valued at $6,409,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:VRS opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $670.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.31. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. Research analysts predict that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

