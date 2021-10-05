250,590 Shares in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Acquired by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.68% of EMCORE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 224.5% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 551,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 381,239 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 70.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth about $5,801,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 171.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

EMKR stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,124. The company has a market capitalization of $275.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.27. EMCORE Co. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $680,713.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

