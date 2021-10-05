24,017 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth $43,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.76, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

