$204.57 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to post sales of $204.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.50 million. Criteo reported sales of $185.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $904.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.44 million to $908.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $973.14 million, with estimates ranging from $928.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

CRTO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.93. 7,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. Criteo has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 31.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,093,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

