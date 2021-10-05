$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. FOX posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,036. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 81.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

