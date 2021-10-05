$2.11 EPS Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post earnings per share of $2.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.40. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCB. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ArcBest has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.