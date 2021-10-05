1,980 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 35,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 270,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

