19,600 Shares in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 274.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.