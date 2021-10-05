$17.69 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report sales of $17.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $21.54 million. Xencor posted sales of $35.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $134.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.59 million to $143.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.41 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $122.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

XNCR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. 3,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter worth $1,430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xencor during the first quarter valued at $9,678,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Xencor by 16.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 7.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.