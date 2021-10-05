$166.24 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce $166.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.35 million and the lowest is $149.64 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $160.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $614.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.02 million to $617.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $661.17 million, with estimates ranging from $520.95 million to $788.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.95.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,841,000 after buying an additional 51,680 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,778,000 after acquiring an additional 312,483 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.86. 13,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

