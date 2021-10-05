14,502 Shares in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $1,420,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the second quarter worth $953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $505,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $280,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYR opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

