13,982 Shares in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,803.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ORMP stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.38 million, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORMP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

