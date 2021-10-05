10,140 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

NDSN opened at $240.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.28. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $245.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

