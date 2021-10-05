$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.06 billion. TFI International reported sales of $936.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion.
NYSE TFII opened at $100.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
