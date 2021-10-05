1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,477,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 311,947 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $174,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 463,393 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 165,258 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $3,478,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 93,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 427.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $536,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,239.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,846 in the last three months. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

