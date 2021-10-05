$1.29 EPS Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.34. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.11.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.57. 1,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,761. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.