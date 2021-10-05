-$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.96). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.72. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 289,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 123,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

