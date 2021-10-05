$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $649.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

VAC stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.71. 330,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,990. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.48 and a beta of 2.57.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

