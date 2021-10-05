$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

NYSE BAX opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after buying an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,560,000 after buying an additional 83,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $163,027,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,494,000 after buying an additional 41,193 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

