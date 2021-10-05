$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. AptarGroup posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $115,276,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $45,998,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in AptarGroup by 193.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 17.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $122.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,931. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

