$0.65 EPS Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.69. Graco posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 198,109 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Graco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Graco by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after buying an additional 82,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Graco by 14.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $70.47. 5,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

