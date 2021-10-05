$0.62 EPS Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.71. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZPN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.87. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,474 shares of company stock worth $2,516,924. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

