$0.53 EPS Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,672,000 after acquiring an additional 113,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after acquiring an additional 966,935 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in QIAGEN by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after buying an additional 127,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $50.62 on Friday. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

