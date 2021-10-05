$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $108,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,034 shares of company stock worth $892,967. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.