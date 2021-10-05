-$0.21 EPS Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,314 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,797 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.69. 324,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,664,392. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.