$0.14 EPS Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics also reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

MIXT traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $310.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.