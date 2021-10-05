-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have recently commented on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Dawson James raised their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.04.

Shares of AVXL opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.78. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $31.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after buying an additional 718,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

