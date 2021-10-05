-$0.12 EPS Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.15). Liquidia reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 299,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 263,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liquidia stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,687. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $146.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.95.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

