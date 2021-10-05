-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owlet.
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE OWLT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.
About Owlet
Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc
Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owlet (OWLT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.