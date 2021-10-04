Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $19.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Zuora alerts:

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $83,558.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,245 shares of company stock worth $3,918,691 over the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zuora by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Zuora by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Zuora by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. Zuora has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.