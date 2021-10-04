Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZM. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $267.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.63. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $255.25 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

