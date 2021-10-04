Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.50

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.50 and last traded at $85.53, with a volume of 6126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.40.

Several research firms recently commented on ZG. Wedbush dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.19.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after buying an additional 140,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after buying an additional 187,678 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,500,000 after buying an additional 71,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

