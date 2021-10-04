ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,100 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 216.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83.

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products, covering accident insurance, bond insurance, health insurance, liability insurance, credit insurance, cargo insurance, and household property insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Insurance, Technology and Others.

