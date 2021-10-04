Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Short Interest Up 111.8% in September

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,500 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the August 31st total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $12.19 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

